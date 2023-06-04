Must Read! Adipurush: Here’s all you need to know about Devdatta Nage who plays the role of Hanuman in Prabhas starrer

MUMBAI: The makers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush are leaving no stone unturned to create a good pre-release buzz. A few days ago, on Ram Navami, a poster of the film was released which featured Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage.

Now, today, on Hanuman Jayanti, the makers have shared one more poster of the film totally dedicated to Devdatta Nage who plays the role of Hanuman in the movie. Devdatta took to Instagram to share the poster of the film and wrote, “Shri Ram ke Bhakt aur Ramkatha ke praan… Jai Pavanputra shri Hanuman!”

Well, we are sure many of you might be interested in knowing who Devdatta Nage is. So, here’s all you need to know about him...

Devdatta is from Alibag, Maharashtra. He started his career with the TV show Veer Shivaji in which he played the role of Tanaji Malusare. The actor was a part of the show Laagi Tujhse Lagan. After doing Hindi TV shows, he moved his ways towards Marathi TV shows and rose to fame with his performance in the show Jai Malhar.

In 2014, Devdatta made his big screen debut with the Marathi movie Sangharsh. He was later seen in Bollywood movies like Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobara and Satyamev Jayate. Before Adipurush, the actor had worked with Om Raut in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which he portrayed the character of Suryaji Malusare.

Now, everyone is eagerly waiting to watch his performance as Hanuman in Adipurush. The movie revolves around Ramayana and of course Devdatta as Hanuman will be having a very important role in the film.

Adipurush is slated to release on 16th June 2023.

