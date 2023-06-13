Must Read! Before Adipurush releases, here’s a look at what opening did Hindi versions of Prabhas starrers get at the box office

Adipurush is slated to release on 16th June 2023. So, before the film hits the big screen, let’s look at what opening did Hindi versions of Prabhas starrers get at the box office...
movie_image: 
Adipurush

MUMBAI: Prabhas is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry and he has been working for more than two decades down South. With the Baahubali franchise, the actor became a pan-India star, and now, he is gearing up for one of the biggest releases of his career, Adipurush.

Adipurush is slated to release on 16th June 2023. So, before the film hits the big screen, let's look at what opening did Hindi versions of Prabhas starrers get at the box office...

Baahubali: The Beginning

While Prabhas’ films were dubbed and premiered on TV, Baahubali was his first Hindi film to release in theatres. The movie took an opening of Rs. 5.15 crore.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Baahubali 1 received a good response at the box office, and everyone was keenly waiting for part 2. The Hindi version of the film took a bumper opening of Rs. 41 crore and collected Rs. 510.99 crore at the box office.

Saaho

While Saahi overall didn’t get a great response, the film in Hindi had taken a bumper opening of Rs. 24.40 crore. The lifetime collection of the film’s Hindi version was Rs. 142.95 crore

Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam was Prabhas’ first release post the pandemic, and the film received a disastrous response. The movie took an opening of Rs. 4.44 crore in Hindi, and just collected Rs. 19.30 crore.

Well, it is expected that the Hindi version of Adipurush will have a good opening, but let’s wait and watch whether it will be able to surpass Baahubali 2 or Saaho.

Are you excited for Adipurush? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    

