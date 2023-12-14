Must Read ! Aditya Roy Kapur Cheers for Kartik Aaryan as the 'Perfect Person' for Aashiqui 3 on Koffee With Karan 8

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Aditya Roy Kapur shares his enthusiasm for Kartik Aaryan taking the lead in Aashiqui 3, dubbing him the 'perfect person' for the iconic franchise.
MUMBAI: The much-awaited episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 brought forth interesting revelations and banter, including a discussion on Kartik Aaryan taking the helm in Aashiqui 3. In response to Karan Johar's query about someone else carrying forward the franchise, Aditya Roy Kapur expressed his enthusiasm for Kartik Aaryan stepping into the iconic series.

When questioned about his feelings on someone else taking the franchise forward, Aditya Roy Kapur remarked that Kartik Aaryan is the 'perfect person' for Aashiqui 3. He playfully explained, "There was no chance I could be in this because, in the second part, my character went for a long swim, from which he is not returning." Arjun Kapoor, joining the conversation, humorously added, "Then he became the night manager after that," referring to Aditya's role in the series The Night Manager.

Adding a touch of humour, Aditya continued, "So I feel like it's great. I died, ya. Where will I come back now? My spirit will come back." Karan Johar, in jest, suggested that Aditya's character might haunt Kartik Aaryan, to which Aditya responded, "Yeah, he's hovering over Kartik Aaryan. He's the villain." Karan added to the banter, stating, "It's a good story."

The official announcement of Kartik Aaryan's lead role in Aashiqui 3 was made in September 2022. Kartik shared the news on Twitter with an announcement video, expressing excitement about the heart-wrenching story. While rumours circulated about the female lead, a source exclusively revealed in September that the actress is yet to be finalized, and an official announcement will follow.

The anticipation for Aashiqui 3 is growing, and with Kartik Aaryan leading the cast, fans can expect an emotional and compelling addition to the beloved franchise.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: Pinkvilla

    
 

