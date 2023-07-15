Must read! Aditya Roy Kapur talks about kindness in a relationship amid of rumours of him dating Ananya Panday

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who has added fuel to his dating rumours with Ananya Panday with their pictures from vacation doing the rounds on social media, has talked about the importance of kindness in a relationship.
Also read - Interesting! Aditya Roy Kapur on his peers getting married and him being single, “It’s JOMO”

Aditya is featured in dating app Bumble’s new global campaign, titled Kindness is Sexy.

Aditya Roy Kapur emphasised on the importance of being empathetic and kind. 

Speaking on the importance of kindness in relationships, Aditya Roy Kapur believes that kindness can never go out of style. It’s one of the intrinsic things about being able to survive in society – the ability to get along with other people, be it in a romantic relationship or friendship or any other, and at its core, one needs to be kind to everyone, especially in romantic relationships. 

Also read - WOAH! Rumoured lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted doing some PDA – Pics Inside

He adds that sometimes, we just go along with certain behaviours because everyone else is doing it. But here’s the thing, just because everyone does it, doesn’t make it right. Kindness goes beyond by just being decent, it’s also vulnerability and empathy — all of which are so important to build healthy relationships. Now more than ever, it’s cool to be kind. He believes that kindness is sexy and will always be.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 


 

Aditya Roy Kapur Ananya Panday Bollywood couple TellyChakkar
