Must Read! After Batla House, Ravi Kishan to star in Sunny Deol’s comeback film, Soorya

As we reported Bollywood star Sunny Deol is currently shooting in Jaipur for his next titled 'Soorya', a Hindi remake of Malayalam crime thriller 'Joseph'. Now, his look from the upcoming film has been leaked.

A picture of Sunny sporting a heavy beard with his hair is combed back went viral a few days ago and had become the topic of discussion. The actor is seen sitting on a staircase dressed in a simple brown cotton shirt paired with grey pants and brown sandals.

Sunny took to his social media, shared a glimpse of the same, and captioned it as, “He had all the happiness, but then the journey of life took away his happiness and he was left with hate, anger and vengeance. But Soorya found a purpose....”

Sunny is making a comeback through this film. Soorya would be directed by M. Padmakumar. Sunny would be seen in Gadar 2 and Apne 2 as well.

Now, we bring to you an update on Ravi Kishan, who was last seen in Hindi film Batla House, starring John Abraham and Mrunal Thaur. He will soon feature in Soorya along with Sunny. Tanushree Chakravarti and Chitrangada Singh will also feature in the film.

The details about his roles and release date are not yet out.

