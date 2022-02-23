MUST READ: After being accused of abetting the suicide of former Late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty #rhenews her life with beautiful pictures in a yellow lehenga on social media!

MUMBAI: After Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death in June 2020, Rhea Chakraborty was reportedly accused of abetting his suicide.

(Also Read: Superb! Anushka Dandekar and Rhea Chakraborty leave for Farhan-Shibani’s marriage at Khandala)

The actress was also named in the NCB charge sheet along with her brother Showik Chakraborty in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case. Post that, she was arrested and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in ‘Chehre’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. It also featured Annu Kapoor and Krystle D’Souza in key roles. Rhea is yet to announce her next project. Rhea Chakraborty enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress often shares stunning selfies, vacay clicks and workout videos on her Instagram handle.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty is picking up pieces and 'rhenewing' her life after all the controversy that she was surrounded with during the last two years.

The actor took to her Instagram handle to post lovely pictures of her in a beautiful yellow lehenga. She wrote in the caption, "Sometime or the other, somewhere somehow, She finally learnt how to live in the now. -RC #rhenew". She added sparkling emojis to the caption.

Rhea opted for soft, dewy makeup with a mauvy lip colour that complimented her look. She also opted for pearl-studded jhumkis and bangles as accessories.

Take a look:

Keep reading this space for more information.

(Also Read: Throwback! Times when Munmun Dutta defended Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande from netizens’ smirky comments after the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput)

CREDIT: TOI