Must Read! After 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', is Alia Bhatt gearing up for her Hollywood project?

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is currently the talk of the town. It stars actress Alia Bhatt in the central role.

The Alia Bhatt starrer recently had its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. And while the initial reviews that have poured in from viewers who have already had the opportunity to watch the movie at the festival have been extremely positive, the audience at large would have to wait till the movie hits theatres on February 25. Needless to say, Alia Bhatt’s fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film.

ALSO READ:Must read! Check out the dream team of Bollywood’s popular actress Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has a huge fan following. And over a span of 10 years in the industry, she has delivered some amazing projects. Her acting skills and good looks have wowed the film buffs. She was appreciated for her acting in films like Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, among others. And now with Gangubai Kathiawadi, she's all set to take her audience by surprise by showing a never-seen-before avatar of herself. In the film, she will be seen portraying the role of a mafia queen. In addition to 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', the actress also has RRR and Brahmastra all slated for release this year. With so many films in her kitty, fans are wondering about her Hollywood project.

For the uninitiated, in July 2021, it was reported that Alia Bhatt had signed international talent agency William Morris Endeavour (WME) to get Hollywood projects as she eyes opportunities in the US. During an interview, when Alia Bhatt was asked if her next is a Hollywood film, she said to DNA, "I hope. I mean that's something that is expected next. But whenever that should happen, it will happen. What can I say, there's nothing to say yet."

What’s your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Must Read! After Kangana Ranaut makes ‘Romcom Bimbo’ comment, Alia Bhatt REACTS

CREDIT: DNAINDIA