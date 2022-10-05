Must Read! After her husband Dr Shriram Nene, meet the other family members of Madhuri Dixit

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit is a powerhouse of talent. She is known for her acting chops, dancing skills, good looks, and of course that million-dollar smile. In addition to wooing film buffs with her acting skills, she has given us a number of songs such as Ek Do Teen, Tamma Tamma, and Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai to name a few.

On the personal front, she is married to Dr Shriram Nene and the couple is blessed with two sons. Her elder son Arin is 19-year-old while younger son Ryan is 17-year-old. While we have often seen pictures of her husband, very little is known about her other family members.

So, today, let us meet Madhuri Dixit Nene’s other family members. Well, not many are aware that she has two sisters. On Sunday, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the Bollywood actress penned a special note for her mom Snehlata Dixit and shared an unseen photo with her. The photo also featured her two elder sisters along with her mother.

Madhuri shared the photo and wrote, “All that I am, all that I will ever be, it’ll be all your reflection Aai. Happy Mother’s Day #MothersDay #Mother #MotherLove #Motherhood #Maa.” Her mother can be seen wearing a kurta-salwar while her sisters Roopa and Bharti can be seen wearing black outfits. Her fans were surprised to know that Madhuri Dixit has two sisters after seeing the photo. One of them wrote, “Never seen your sisters before,” the second one mentioned, “Mam..you all three sisters looks totally different..may God bless to all the beautiful n careful mothers on this earth.”

CREDIT: DNAINDIA