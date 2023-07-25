Must Read! After the success of movie Baipan Bhaari Deva Marathi cinema is the next big thing at the Pan India level

Over the time we have seen some beautiful projects coming from Marathi cinema and do you think after the success of movie Baipan Bhaari Deva, Marathi cinema is the next big thing to come at the Pan India level
Baipan Bhaari Deva

MUMBAI:  With the rise in consumption of content we can see some beautiful projects are being made in India in different languages, we have seen many Bollywood movies breaking all the records in terms of box office collection, later we have seen the south movies doing this and leaving the Bollywood cinema behind in many cases.

Today we won't be wrong in saying that the next big thing which will touch the pan India level is the Marathi cinema, yes you heard right, currently it is a festival for all the Marathi movie goers as the Marathi movie Baipan Bhaari Deva is getting lot of love from the fans all over.

The movie Baipan Bhaari Deva so far has collected around 65 crore and became the third highest grossing Marathi movie After Ved which had Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D Souza and Sairat.

Over the time we have seen some beautiful projects being made in Marathi language and breaking box office records at the regional level and attracting the eyeballs of the fans at the national level and now the same we can see happening with the movie Baipan Bhaari Deva.

Well we won't be wrong in saying that with the growth of the Marathi cinema over the time, the next big game for Marathi cinema is producing the movies at the pan India level.

What are your views on the movie Baipan Bhaari Deva and what are your thoughts on Marathi as the cinema, do let us know in the comment section below.

