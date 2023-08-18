Must Read! Ahead of release of Jawan, here are the actors who went bald for their roles in movies

MUMBAI: Shahrukh Khan starrer Jawan is making a buzz right now as it is all set to release on 7th September. The makers released the prevue of the movie earlier and fans loved it. What came out to the fans as a shock was Shahrukh Khan’s bald look which everyone loved and are excited to see more of in the film. The look raged as a trendsetter and took the internet over with excitement. Well here we have the list of actors who went bald for their character and aced it.

1.Shah Rukh Khan – Jawan

Shahrukh Khan is all set for the release of his film Jawan. As per reports he may be playing different roles and will be seen in different looks and in that the look which intrigued his fans the most was his bald look as a rebel. Shahrukh can be seen as a villain in that look in the prevue. We don’t know how it will turn out to be but his look is definitely eye-catching.

2.Aamir Khan - Ghajni

One of the most shocking as well as intriguing looks when it comes to an actor getting bald is hands down that of Aamir Khan in Ghajni. For his role he was seen in a crew cut with scars on his head which established the character on a different level. His personality suited that look in the movie and the audience loved it.

3.Arjun Rampal – Ra.One

Arjun Rampal played the villain in the movie Ra.One alongside Shahrukh Khan. The movie was one of its kind as it was one of the first movies in Bollywood which established high end graphics and animations and also the story of a superhero and supervillain.

Also read - WOW! Teaser of Dunki to be out during Diwali this year? Shah Rukh Khan fans are happy as they believe that the movie won’t get postponed

4.Sanjay Dutt-Agneepath

When talking about badass villains, the character Kancha Cheena comes on top and the only reason for this is the way Sanjay Dutt played the character along with his terrifying bald look. Sanjay Dutt shaved his head for the role and it added the extra touch to the essence of Kancha Cheena. This look is still one of the most iconic villain looks in the industry.

5.Ranveer Singh-Bajirao Mastani

Ranveer Singh is known for his versatility and dedication towards every character he plays. This was proven once again when he went bald for his look of Peshwa Bajirao 1. His performance as the Peshwa was loved and applauded by both the critics and the audience and till now is one of his best performances ever. The movie was a hit and Ranveer Singh’s acting and depth of character was one of the main reasons.

6.Shahid Kapoor

Vishal Bhardwaj directed Shahid Kapoor in Kaminey and Haider and both of the times Shahid aced his character. Haider was a very critically acclaimed movie and is considered one of the finest works of Indian cinema, it was a very well made movie and all the performances were on point. Shahid Kapoor’s role was loved by the critics and audience and his bald portrayal of Haider was acclaimed.

7.Tanvi Azmi- Bajirao Mastani

Tanvi Azmi played the role of Bajirao’s mother in the movie Bajirao Mastani. Her character had a strong and decisive role in the movie making her an important part and to do justice to the character she went bald for her part in the film.

Well these were some of the Bollywood actors who went on to get bald just to give justice to their characters. Comment below which of these characters you liked the most and how excited are you to see Shahrukh Khan’s bald look in Jawan.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read –Wow! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan gets U/A certificate, here are more details