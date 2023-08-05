Must Read! “Aisa dress pehente hi kyon ho jisse dusron ko taklif ho” actress Raveena Tandon gets trolled for her outfit

MUMBAI: Actress Raveena Tandon, who is also known as ravishing Raveena, is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the Bollywood industry. She has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her amazing acting and has created a strong fan base who always look forward to her upcoming pictures and posts.

This latest video of actress Raveena Tandon is grabbing the attention of the fans. She was seen attending an event, looking supremely hot in her outfit. She is getting lot of love from the fans all over the internet, but on the other hand, there are few who are trolling the actress for different reasons. Check out the comments below.

As we can see, people are unhappy with the actress's outfit as she needs help from others to handle her own dress. They express their disapproval, saying that common people are not slaves. She should have expressed gratitude or flashed a smile at people who helped her with her outfit. They call her inhuman for this behaviour.

What are your views on these comments for the actress Raveena Tandon and how did you like the dress of the actress? Do let us know in the comment section below.

