Must Read! Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan Seen Together, Dismissing Divorce Talk

MUMBAI: Known for their on-screen and off-screen chemistry, Aishwarya and Abhishek found themselves in the spotlight recently, but for not-so-happy reasons. Gossip and rumours hinted at problems in their marriage, with some even suggesting that Aishwarya had temporarily moved out to stay with her mother.

The couple, married on April 20, 2007, and proud parents to their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, born on November 16, 2011, became subjects of rumours about strained relations within the Bachchan family. Reports hinted at tensions, particularly between Aishwarya and her mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan.

According to a source close to the family, the couple has been facing challenges for years, and things have reached a critical point. Complicating matters are reported difficulties in Aishwarya's relationship with her in-laws, worsened by Shweta Bachchan's permanent stay in Jalsa. There were even whispers that Aishwarya might have moved out of their family home.

While an immediate divorce seems unlikely due to the family's high standing in society, concerns have been raised about Aishwarya appearing more distant from the Bachchan family. Friends and well-wishers are expressing worries about the strain on the couple's relationship.

In a surprising twist, Aishwarya and Abhishek showed up together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School’s Annual Day, effectively putting an end to the speculations about their separation. Their joint appearance suggests unity and challenges the divorce rumours that had been circulating.

The couple's decision to be seen together at a public event sends a strong message, indicating their commitment to addressing any issues and moving forward together. While the public may have speculated and gossiped, Aishwarya and Abhishek's public appearance has brought a sense of relief and optimism, leaving fans hopeful for the enduring strength of their relationship.

