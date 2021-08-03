Must Read! Akshay Kumar to be seen in Dostana 2?

MUMBAI: Ever since the movie Dostana 2 was announced, it is making headline for several reasons. Recently, we have heard about the shocking exit of Kartik Aaryan, and since then, fans wanted to know who will be seen in place of him.

As per the reports, Akshay Kumar will be seen as the leading man of the movie Dostana 2. Yes, you heard right. Akshay Kumar will collaborate with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions with Dostana 2.

Also read - (Exclusive: Achyut Potdar was offered Radhe Shyam and Salman Khan starrer Inshallah, but he couldn't be a part of it for this reason)

It is also said that Karan Johar has personally requested Akshay to come on board 'Dostana 2' and help him out, as lots of money has already been invested in the shoot of the film. So, in all likelihood, the actor will join the cast.

Dostana 2 is helmed by Collin D'Cunha and stars Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Laksh Lalwani. The story is reportedly about a brother and sister duo falling for the same man. The film is a sequel of 2008 'Dostana', which starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in the lead.

What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to tellychakkar.

Also read (WOW! Akshay Kumar drops some amazing BTS from the sets of Raksha Bandhan as the Mumbai schedule wraps up)