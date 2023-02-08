Must Read! Akshay Kumar postpones the trailer launch of OMG 2 – Here’s why

The trailer of Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 was slated to release today. But, it has been postponed. Read on to know more...
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 is all set to release on 11th August 2023. The film was having issues with CBFC over certification and cuts, and that’s why the trailer of the movie was not yet launched. However, the trailer of OMG 2 was supposed to be released today (2nd August), but Akshay has postponed it to tomorrow.

This morning, everyone woke up with the shocking news that art director Nitin Desai died by suicide. The industry is mourning his demise, and due to Desai’s death, Akshay has decided to postpone the trailer launch.

Also Read:What! Censor Board asks Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 makers to remove glimpses of frontal nudity, modify scupltures showing unnatural sex, etc

He tweeted, “Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11am. Om Shanti.”


The fans of Akshay were super excited about the trailer. The film is just eight days away from the release and the trailer has not been released. The pre-release buzz about the movie is strictly average currently.

Apart from the problems with CBFC, OMG 2 has not made any great buzz around when it comes to the content. So, now all eyes are on the trailer of the film.

OMG 2 is going to clash at the box office with Gadar 2, and the latter’s trailer was released a few days ago.

Also Read: Confirmed! No delay; Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 to release on 11th August

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

