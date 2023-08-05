Must Read! Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon, Shah Rukh Khan-Juhi Chawla and more hit jodis from the 90s fans would love to see in movies again

Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI:  We have always seen this trend that actors from the 90s start romancing younger actresses and then we hardly get to see them opposite the actresses they actually used to earlier team up with. But, whenever these hit jodis are clicked together at the public events, fans start wishing that they get to see them in a movie soon.

Akshay Kumar – Raveena Tandon

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon starred together in many hit films in the 90s. Their songs like Tip Tip Barsa Paani and Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast are still remembered by audiences. The actors were recently clicked together at an event, and fans want them to star in a movie together.

Shah Rukh Khan – Juhi Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are one of the cutest jodis that we have in Bollywood. They ruled the silver screens in the 90s, but from the past many years, we haven’t seen them in a movie together. So, it will be interesting to see them on the big screens again.

Govinda – Karisma Kapoor

Govinda and Karisma Kapoor made us laugh out loud in many films in the 90s. We aren’t getting to watch many comedy films nowadays, so if a filmmaker casts Govinda and Karisma in a movie together it will surely be interesting.

Aamir Khan – Juhi Chawla

Yes, we have Juhi on the list again. Aamir and Juhi were seen together in movies like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Ishq, and others. We would love to see them in a movie together again.

Salman Khan – Bhagyashree

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree have worked together only in one film, Maine Pyar Kiya and audiences loved their pairing. After many years, this year, they were seen together in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in which the actress had a cameo. It was a treat for moviegoers to watch them together. So, it will surely be fantastic to watch Salman Khan and Bhagyashree romancing in a movie.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Akshay Kumar Raveena Tandon Shah Rukh Khan Juhi Chawla Govinda Karisma Kapoor Salman Khan Bhagyashree
Must Read! Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon, Shah Rukh Khan-Juhi Chawla and more hit jodis from the 90s fans would love to see in movies again
