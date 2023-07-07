Must Read! Akshay Kumar starrer Soorarai Pottru remake gets postponed; no three back-to-back releases for the actor this year

Akshay Kumar was supposed to have three releases in three back-to-back months. However, that’s not happening because Soorarai Pottru remake has been postponed.
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is one actor who has multiple releases in a year. Last year, he had five releases, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Cuttputlli, and Ram Setu. From these movies, while Cuttputlli was an OTT release, the other four films were released in theatres.

Earlier this year, the actor was seen in Selfiee which was a disaster at the box office. Now, in the second half of 2023, Akshay was supposed to have three releases that too one release in every three months.

In August, OMG 2 is slated to release, in September Soorarai Pottru remake was supposed to hit the big screens, and in October, The Great Indian Rescue is all set to release in theatres. However, now the Soorarai Pottru remake has been postponed.

The untitled movie, which also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal, has been pushed to 16th February 2024. So, this means that after The Great Indian Rescue, Akshay will be having a four-month gap before Soorarai Pottru remake releases.

For now, Akshay has three releases in 2024, Soorarai Pottru remake, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (Eid 2024), and Housefull 5 (Diwali 2024). The actor also has Hera Pheri 4 and C. Sankaran Nair’s biopic lined up. But, the release date of those movies is not yet announced. Well, Akshay’s last five films had failed to make a mark at the box office, so now all eyes are on his next release OMG 2.

So, are you excited about Akshay’s upcoming films? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

