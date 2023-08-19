Must read! Alaya F or Kiara Advani who is a ing this black dress better

MUMBAI: Actress Kiara Advani is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in acting space, she has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience with her characters in different movies and had created a solid mark in the heart and Minds of the fans.

Indeed the fans always looks forward to the new post of the actress, well on the other hand actress Alaya F has been the talk of the town for her looks, she has been blessing the internet feed over the time with her amazing clicks and raising the temperature.

Well, now we have come across this new clicks of both the actresses wearing similar black outfit, indeed both of them are looking gorgeous, and both are acing the dress very well.

Indeed both are looking sexy in their respective clicks, and we are in a fix and cannot take a single name as who is looking better.

Well, who according to you is acing this black dress better do Share in the comment section below.

