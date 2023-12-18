Must read! Ali Fazal reveals doing ‘stupid’ things to impress Richa Chadha, Recognizing her as a badass chick; Says ‘When I saw her…’

MUMBAI: On the sets of Fukrey, actor-couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha initially crossed paths. They got married in 2020. Nearly ten years ago, on the movie set, their love story began. Now, Ali revealed how he attempted to win Richa over by doing "stupid" things.

Ali stated on the podcast Cyrus, “I think I was trying to impress her. I thought she was really cool, this badass chick. I’d never seen a girl act like that. I don’t think I’d seen someone with that range for a long, long time in Indian cinema. When I saw her do Oye Lucky and Wasseypur, she had this entire range.”

The actor added, “I remember we were reading for Fukrey and I don’t know why I just went and sat next to her and it was stupid like those stupid things you do. I wanted to be part of the conversation, and I’m like, ‘Oh, you want this dish? You want this?’ And the same dish is right here. It was unnecessary chivalry. Then we started talking a lot. We bonded on a lot of things actually.”

The actor responded this way when questioned about the moment Richa Chadha fell in love with him, “I think for her, she saw me doing this really stupid dance during the music launch of Fukrey, and that really did it for her. For me, I think I was already smitten.”

The pair delivered a voice message prior to their 2022 wedding, saying, “We have a message for you. Two years ago, we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all, pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life. Now as we all enjoy this window of respite we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and we are so very touched for all the love and blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you.”

