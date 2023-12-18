Must read! Ali Fazal reveals doing ‘stupid’ things to impress Richa Chadha, Recognizing her as a badass chick; Says ‘When I saw her…’

They got married in 2020. Nearly ten years ago, on the movie set, their love story began. Now, Ali revealed how he attempted to win Richa over by doing "stupid" things. The actor revealed the moment Richa Chadha fell in love with him.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/18/2023 - 05:00
movie_image: 
Ali Fazal

MUMBAI: On the sets of Fukrey, actor-couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha initially crossed paths. They got married in 2020. Nearly ten years ago, on the movie set, their love story began. Now, Ali revealed how he attempted to win Richa over by doing "stupid" things.

(Also read: Wow! Ali Fazal set to create history as first Indian to feature in New York’s Off-Broadway Production)

Ali stated on the podcast Cyrus, “I think I was trying to impress her. I thought she was really cool, this badass chick. I’d never seen a girl act like that. I don’t think I’d seen someone with that range for a long, long time in Indian cinema. When I saw her do Oye Lucky and Wasseypur, she had this entire range.”

The actor added, “I remember we were reading for Fukrey and I don’t know why I just went and sat next to her and it was stupid like those stupid things you do. I wanted to be part of the conversation, and I’m like, ‘Oh, you want this dish? You want this?’ And the same dish is right here. It was unnecessary chivalry. Then we started talking a lot. We bonded on a lot of things actually.”

The actor responded this way when questioned about the moment Richa Chadha fell in love with him, “I think for her, she saw me doing this really stupid dance during the music launch of Fukrey, and that really did it for her. For me, I think I was already smitten.”

The pair delivered a voice message prior to their 2022 wedding, saying, “We have a message for you. Two years ago, we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all, pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life. Now as we all enjoy this window of respite we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and we are so very touched for all the love and blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you.”

(Also read: Couple Goals! Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to finally get married on this date )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

Richa Chadha Ali Fazal Oye Lucky Wasseypur Pulkit Samrat Varun Sharma Pankaj Tripathi Manjot Singh Fukrey 3 Bollywood Mirzapur Guddu Bhaiya Kandahar Khufiya Xuanzang TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/18/2023 - 05:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! When Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra reportedly indulged in a fight over the 'Best At The Last' spotlight in a show; the Former said 'I was always supposed to...'
MUMBAI: Bollywood is extremely familiar with catfights! We frequently see the names of A-list celebrities getting into...
Exclusive! Arjit Taneja is a thorough professional and very motivated: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actor Ashish Kaul
MUMBAI: Ashish Kaul had been shooting for Mukta's serial Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye on Zee TV. The show launched recently...
Must Read! After Tejas, these are some more movies that Aerial based action, check out the list
MUMBAI: A lot of movies and OTT series have been released this year and the audience have fallen in love with a lot of...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Must Read! Know more about Ayesha Khan the wild card entry who put allegations on Munawar Faruqui
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is ready for the biggest twist in the show as they are all set to introduce a new wild card...
Must read! Ali Fazal reveals doing ‘stupid’ things to impress Richa Chadha, Recognizing her as a badass chick; Says ‘When I saw her…’
MUMBAI: On the sets of Fukrey, actor-couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha initially crossed paths. They got married in...
Really! Ali Fazal opens up about how his racing scene with Vin Diesel has been altered due to Paul Walker's death; Says ‘I was supposed to have…’
MUMBAI : In the 2015 Hollywood blockbuster Furious 7, actor Ali Fazal made a cameo appearance. Fans in India greeted...
Recent Stories
Katrina
OMG! When Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra reportedly indulged in a fight over the 'Best At The Last' spotlight in a show; the Former said 'I was always supposed to...'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Katrina
OMG! When Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra reportedly indulged in a fight over the 'Best At The Last' spotlight in a show; the Former said 'I was always supposed to...'
Tejas
Must Read! After Tejas, these are some more movies that Aerial based action, check out the list
Ali Fazal
Really! Ali Fazal opens up about how his racing scene with Vin Diesel has been altered due to Paul Walker's death; Says ‘I was supposed to have…’
Aishwarya
Bachchan Family Dynamics: From Separate Arrivals to Rumors of Aishwarya Moving Out - What's Really Happening?
Janhvi
Surprising! Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Avoiding Recreation of Late Mother Sridevi's Iconic Dialogues: Here's Why
Prateik Babbar
Surprising! Prateik Babbar made shocking revelations about losing Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to Farhan Akhtar due to THIS reasons; Says ‘I was locked to play the role of Milkha…’