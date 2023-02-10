Must Read! Ali Fazal reveals what happened when he visited Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri’s Mannat for the first time, “I was in shock”

His beautiful house Mannat is one of his prized possessions and a reward for all his years of hard work in the industry. Each person who visits the stunning abode is left speechless and one of them is Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 10:15
movie_image: 
Khan

MUMBAI: SRK is a huge name in the film industry. With films like Jawan and Pathaan, he has cemented his name in the superstar list. His beautiful house Mannat is one of his prized possessions and a reward for all his years of hard work in the industry. Each person who visits the stunning abode is left speechless and one of them is Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal.

Also Read-Surprising! Ali Fazal opens up about feeling 'cornered' in Bollywood after refusing to do an intimate scene; Says ‘Why is it assumed that I should be okay?’

Ali who recently visited SRK’s spectacular home said, “When I used to go to Bandstand, I would feel bad because Shah Rukh Khan lives there and we used to feel that now we have come till here, let’s go inside and see.” He added, “But I visited Mannat when Gauri (Khan) ma’am invited me to a couple of screenings. I remember the first time I visited Mannat I was in shock. The house is big but the things in that house are also big. Humbleness ki dukaan hai woh. It’s like Gulliver’s Travels, you feel very small in that house. But Shah Rukh is one of the best hosts.”

SRK once revealed how he and Gauri nearly went bankrupt after buying Mannat. He said, “We didn’t have too much money, and as soon as we mustered up some money, we said we want to buy this bungalow. And it was way beyond our means. We managed to buy it, which was one thing, and then we had to rebuild it, because it was quite dilapidated. And then we didn’t have money to furnish it. Of course, we called a designer. The lunch that he served us telling us how he’ll design the house was way more than the salary I used to earn in a month.”

Also Read-OMG! Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident on set in Los Angeles, rushed to the hospital and undergoes surgery

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis

Fukrey Ali Fazal SRK Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan Mannat JAWAN Pathaan Mirzapur Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 10:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha all set to consummate love to Dhaval, latter plays a trick
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: OMG! Mrunal lures Vaibhav towards her, Ananda finds them getting intimate
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
What! Kate Middleton decides to step away from playing a peacemaker between Prince Harry and William, here's what the experts say
MUMBAI: The rift between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the British royal family has been a topic of significant...
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan shares some 'inside info' on Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3
MUMBAI: The newly released promotional video of the highly-anticipated spy universe movie, Tiger 3, has been creating...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Oh no! Vaibhav decides to be with Mrunal, Vandana to face heartbreak
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Intriguing! Rishi and Lakshmi get intimate, Neelam goes forward with her plan B
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Recent Stories
Kate
What! Kate Middleton decides to step away from playing a peacemaker between Prince Harry and William, here's what the experts say
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kate
What! Kate Middleton decides to step away from playing a peacemaker between Prince Harry and William, here's what the experts say
Rukh
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan shares some 'inside info' on Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3
Karan Johar
What! When Karan Johar revealed why he met Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan separately during the making of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Jimmy
What! When Jimmy Shergill revealed he slept on fake hospital beds to prep for his role in Munnabhai MBBS
Kareena Kapoor
Aww! Kareena Kapoor Khan hopes to work with hubby Saif Ali Khan soon, “I have to convince him…”
Vaishnavi
Hawwt ! Actress Vaishnavi Andhale is too hot to handle in these clicks