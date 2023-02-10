Must Read! Ali Fazal reveals what happened when he visited Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri’s Mannat for the first time, “I was in shock”

MUMBAI: SRK is a huge name in the film industry. With films like Jawan and Pathaan, he has cemented his name in the superstar list. His beautiful house Mannat is one of his prized possessions and a reward for all his years of hard work in the industry. Each person who visits the stunning abode is left speechless and one of them is Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal.

Ali who recently visited SRK’s spectacular home said, “When I used to go to Bandstand, I would feel bad because Shah Rukh Khan lives there and we used to feel that now we have come till here, let’s go inside and see.” He added, “But I visited Mannat when Gauri (Khan) ma’am invited me to a couple of screenings. I remember the first time I visited Mannat I was in shock. The house is big but the things in that house are also big. Humbleness ki dukaan hai woh. It’s like Gulliver’s Travels, you feel very small in that house. But Shah Rukh is one of the best hosts.”

SRK once revealed how he and Gauri nearly went bankrupt after buying Mannat. He said, “We didn’t have too much money, and as soon as we mustered up some money, we said we want to buy this bungalow. And it was way beyond our means. We managed to buy it, which was one thing, and then we had to rebuild it, because it was quite dilapidated. And then we didn’t have money to furnish it. Of course, we called a designer. The lunch that he served us telling us how he’ll design the house was way more than the salary I used to earn in a month.”

