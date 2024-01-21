Must Read! Ali Fazal's Commitment to Bollywood: Quality Content Keeps Me Grounded

MUMBAI: In a recent conversation, actor Ali Fazal sheds light on his deep connection with Shakespeare, tracing back to a school play that marked the beginning of his journey into literature and acting.

Despite his Hollywood projects, including the espionage thriller Khufiya and the upcoming Kandahar, Fazal emphasizes his continuous search for rich content in Hindi cinema. He credits filmmaker-singer Vishal Bharadwaj, director of Khufiya, for providing the layered storytelling he seeks.

Fazal, who recognizes the distinct differences between Hollywood and Bollywood, points to the economic factor and the broader audience in the West. He highlights that Hindi cinema represents only a part of Indian filmmaking, while his international projects cater to a global audience. However, Fazal acknowledges the impact of his diverse projects on his craft, noting that each film shapes and influences him in unique ways.

Despite venturing into Hollywood with projects like Death on the Nile (2022), Fazal remains rooted in Bollywood, citing the allure of the quality content being produced in the Indian film industry. He admits, "Mai khud kaafi bore hojaata hu apne aap se" and expresses gratitude for the engaging and diverse roles available in Hindi cinema.

As Fazal continues to explore different facets of his craft, his commitment to Bollywood is evident, driven by the satisfaction derived from the compelling narratives and the rich cinematic experiences offered by the industry.

