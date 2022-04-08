Must Read! Alia Bhatt REACTS to Brahmastra song Kesariya being TROLLED

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular and talented actresses in B-town. She has an impressing fan following.

She is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Darlings which also marks her debut as a producer as the actress has bankrolled the dark comedy. The actress is currently on a promotional spree for the film. It also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew, under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Post Darlings, Alia will be seen next in Brahmastra in which she shares screen space with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor for the first time on the big screen. The highlight of the trailer was Kesariya song and seeing the hype around the same, the makers had released it as the first song from the soundtrack, going against their initial plans of releasing Deva Deva first, which will now be out on August 8. But Kesariya, composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Arijit Singh, was trolled due to the words 'Love Storiyaan' in its lyrics. Now, Alia responded to this criticism when the actress was in Delhi recently to launch the song La Ilaaj from Darlings.

The actress, while speaking to the media, said, "Gaana number one pe hai, toh main kyun complain karun! (The song is number one on the charts, then why should I complain).”

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

The film Darlings will be streaming on Netflix from August 5 onwards.  The film is also co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan under their banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

