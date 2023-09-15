Must read! Alia Bhatt reveals about her mother Soni Razdan's struggle as an actor, and not being able to take Raha out for walks in India

MUMBAI: Actor Alia Bhatt, who was recently seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has opened up about how her mother Soni Razdan struggled to get work as an actor.

Alia said that she attempted to establish herself through movies like Highway, and stressed how she focused on life lessons from her parents rather than their careers.

In an interview with InStyle, Alia said that she was initially naive about her ‘privileged position’. She said, “I was aware that my family was in the movie industry. So I naturally was also more inclined towards it, but it’s not like my father ever spoke to me like, ‘Oh, the day you want to act, we will give you this movie.’ He never brought that up. Never. And, in fact, my mum struggled as an actor. Not many people know this. She was always looking for more work as an actor, she doesn’t feel like she got her acting due, and this is being married to a director and producer.”

The actor said that her mother’s passion for acting inspired her to focus on enjoying her own acting journey. She said, “You know, I’ll find a way to just enjoy that passion, even if I don’t make it big as an actor. I always had that doubt. It was not like it was ever a sure thing.”

Alia said that working on the movie Highway in 2014 was a pivotal moment for her as an actor. It inspired her to choose roles that might not guarantee commercial success but allowed her to grow as a performer.

Alia, who recently made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, added, “I made quite a few interesting, and probably risky, choices early in my career because I think I was trying to prove myself. I was always looking for roles that felt like there was more to do than just be the second act.”

Alia Bhatt tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor last year in April. The couple welcomed daughter Raha in November, 2022. Talking about her desire to take Raha for walks, which she only gets to do when she’s abroad, the actor said, “I can’t take her out like that, it becomes a little complicated for us. So just walking around and watching her fall asleep in her pram, taking her to cafes and shopping. I put her in my little carrier and she’s just like, strapped onto me. That’s something that I really cherish.”

