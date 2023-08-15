Must read! Alia Bhatt reveals if she wants to move to the US after her debut in Hollywood

After showcasing her talent and versatility in the Indian film industry for over a decade, Alia Bhatt is now ready to step into Hollywood. Action spy thriller Heart of Stone, her debut American film, releases tomorrow.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 09:00
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: After showcasing her talent and versatility in the Indian film industry for over a decade, Alia Bhatt is now ready to step into Hollywood. Action spy thriller Heart of Stone, her debut American film, releases tomorrow. 

Also read - What! Alia Bhatt trolled for looking disinterested and bored during ‘Heart Of Stone’ interview, Netizens call her “unprofessional”

It is directed by Tom Harper and also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. In a promotional interview for the film, Alia revealed if she had any plans to move to the US in the future to establish her career there like Priyanka Chopra.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Alia was asked if she saw herself moving to the United States for her future in Hollywood like her friend and fellow actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. 

Alia responded in negative and insinuated that it takes a lot of courage to do what PC did. She said, “I think what Priyanka did was extremely brave and very different from what anyone has ever done. She’s such an inspiration to every young girl from India that has that big dream to be a global icon and a global star.” 

Alia added, “I don’t think I could do that. I want to continue to do movies in India. And I want to be able to get these one-off, amazing international opportunities.”

Talking about future projects post her debut, Alia said, “I still don’t know what I’m doing. It’s just this one film and we’ll see how it goes from here.”

Alia has played the lead actress in most of her Bollywood films and has also carried solo projects on her back like Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi. In her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, she is playing the second lead to Gal Gadot and is happy doing that as the character is very important to the film. 

She portrays the antagonist Keya Dhawan who will battle it out against Gal’s Rachel Stone for an extremely dangerous and valuable weapon. Alia only wanted to ensure that her part had a purpose in the story and wasn't merely there to fill a “South Asian” slot. 

“The way I judge it is if you take the character out of the story and you still have a film, then that character’s not important,” she said.

Also read - Interesting! Here’s how Alia Bhatt reacted when paparazzi called her Sita

Alia has had a magnificent year while delivering successful films, making her Met Gala debut, and becoming the face of an international luxury brand. Now, she looks forward to establishing her global career.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

Alia Bhatt Priyanka Chopra Hollywood Bollywood Gal Gadot Jamie Dornan Heart of Stone digital OTT Netflix TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 09:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Oops! Surilii sees Shiv with Roshni and her son
MUMBAI:  Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Must Read! Here are OTT shows to remember the valour of Indian army
MUMBAI: On this Independence Day, it's time for us to remember and take pride in our Indian army, who on every instance...
Lokit Phulwani opens up about what Independence Day means to him
MUMBAI: Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Lokit Phulwani says that 15th of August, India’s independence day is not a mere holiday....
Must read! Meghna Naidu reveals about getting 'a lot of flak' for song 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman'
MUMBAI: Meghna Naidu is still remembered for appearing in the music video for the remix of “Kaliyon Ka Chaman” in the...
Anupamaa: Must read! Romil hints Anupama, latter tries to save Pakhi
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! “Have worked with SRK sir in Jawan, now I dream to work with Kamal Hassan sir” - Lehar Khan
MUMBAI:  Actress Lehar Khan is all set to be seen in the movie Jawan along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. We have seen...
Recent Stories
Meghna Naidu
Must read! Meghna Naidu reveals about getting 'a lot of flak' for song 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Meghna Naidu
Must read! Meghna Naidu reveals about getting 'a lot of flak' for song 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman'
Lehar Khan
Exclusive! “Have worked with SRK sir in Jawan, now I dream to work with Kamal Hassan sir” - Lehar Khan
Anjali
OMG! Anjali Anand reveals about having panic attacks during the auditions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, read more
Abhishek Bachchan
Woah! Abhishek Bachchan reacts to mother Jaya Bachchan's performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, check it out
Anil Sharma
What! Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma had to apologise to Dilip Kumar, find out why
Abhishek Bachchan
OMG! Abhishek Bachchan slams Bollywood actors for focusing on six pack abs instead of acting, read more