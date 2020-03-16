Must Read! Alia Bhatt SLAMS media report; writes ‘this is 2022 can be please get out of this archake way of thinking’

Alia Bhatt was seen slamming the media portal which spoke about Ranbir Kapoor picking up the actress from her location and getting her back home.

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are grabbing the attention of the fans and creating headlines as they are all set to grace the journey of parenthood. Ever since there is the news of the actress getting pregnant, the fans all over are not keeping calm and are celebrating all over social media.

The fans are sharing the pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and showering them with love and blessings. Amid this celebration, a media portal reported that the actress will be returning to Mumbai in July and her husband Ranbir Kapoor will go to the UK to bring his wife home. They have also written that the actress will come back and take a rest.

Reacting to this report, actress Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared, ‘Meanwhile we still live in some people’s head still live in some patriarchal world.. fyi.. Nothing has gotten delayed, no one needs to pick anyone up, I am a woman not a parcel.'

ALSO READ – (Adorable! Father-to-be Ranbir Kapoor to ink his children’s names)

Adding further, the actress wrote, ‘This is 2022, can we please get out out this archake way of thinking.’

What are your views on this news and the statement coming from the side of the actress Alia Bhatt, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Shocking! ‘Daadi Kitna Jhooth Bol Rahi hai’ Netizens slams Neetu Kapoor on this statement)

Latest Video