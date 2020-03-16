Must Read! Alia Bhatt SLAMS media report; writes ‘this is 2022 can be please get out of this archake way of thinking’

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are grabbing the attention of the fans and creating headlines as they are all set to grace the journey of parenthood. Ever since there is the news of the actress getting pregnant, the fans all over are not keeping calm and are celebrating all over social media.

The fans are sharing the pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and showering them with love and blessings. Amid this celebration, a media portal reported that the actress will be returning to Mumbai in July and her husband Ranbir Kapoor will go to the UK to bring his wife home. They have also written that the actress will come back and take a rest.

Reacting to this report, actress Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared, ‘Meanwhile we still live in some people’s head still live in some patriarchal world.. fyi.. Nothing has gotten delayed, no one needs to pick anyone up, I am a woman not a parcel.'

Adding further, the actress wrote, ‘This is 2022, can we please get out out this archake way of thinking.’

