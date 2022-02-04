Must read! Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi gets Thumbs Up from the fans, here is what the fans has to say on the trailer

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Alia Bhatt titled Gangubai Kathiawadi which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. Earlier when the teaser was out, the fans gave mixed reactions as they were not confident about the actress that she could pull the character very well or not, as she is new to the industry and the character is very big for her.

But today when the trailer is out the fans are quite impressed with the trailer and the performance of the actress Alia Bhatt. The trailer has got a big Thumbs Up from the fans all across the globe.

Check out the comments which the trailer is getting from the fans

Indeed these are some amazing words which are coming from the side of the fans all across the globe, as we can see the fans are not keeping calm after watching the glimpses of performance delivered by the actress Alia Bhatt, also they are very happy to see actors like Vijay Raaz and Ajay Devgn in a completely different character.

There are few comments which say that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will definitely revive the Bollywood industry after the pandemic hit with this upcoming movie.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi? Do share your views in the comment section below.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and will release in theatres on 25 February 2022.

