Must read! Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi needs to make 110 crores to be a hit at the box office

MUMBAI: Gangubai Kathiawadi is biographical drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Jayantilal Gada and Bhansali. The film stars Alia Bhatt as Gangubai. Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa play pivotal roles. Ajay Devgn features in an extended cameo appearance.

It will be releasing on 25th February. Gangubai Kathiawadi has been making headlines ever since its announcement, and post the trailer, the anticipation for the Alia Bhatt starrer has augmented manifold. However, that translating into box office returns is a whole different prospect, which is where the economics of a movie are paramount, and that where Gangubai Kathiawadi might be on a slippery slope.

As per sources, Gangubai Kathiawadi is the most expensive female-centric film to date, including its production cost and print and advertising, beating the total cost of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika (₹115-125 crore). It needs to collect a substantial amount at the box office to be declared a clean hit.

Check out the economics of Gangubai Kathiawadi below.

Production Cost: ₹150 crore

P&A (print and advertising): ₹15 crore

Investment Increased due to Prolonged Delay: ₹15 crore

Total Budget: ₹150 crore

Satellite Rights: ₹60 crore

Digital Rights: ₹30 crore

Audio Rights: ₹20 crore

Total ROI (Return on Investment): ₹110 crore

Distribution Rights: ₹90 crore

Minimum Amount Needed to be a Hit: ₹110 crore net

The narrative walks through the life of young Gangubai who begins her life as a sex worker and in no time marks her own territory and becomes Gangubai – a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. The audience has loved the trailer and songs.

