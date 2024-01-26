Must read! Alia Bhatt's role in resolving Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's feud; Know more!

MUMBAI: In Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are among the most adorable pair. Fans praise the couple as inspirations for their endearing chemistry and PDA moments, which never fail to mesmerize everyone. Raha, the couple's daughter, was born in 2022 and they are really fortunate. In the present, following Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Ranbir, and Alia are slated to reunite on screen. Renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed that he and Vicky Kaushal will be appearing in his upcoming movie, Love and War.

Also read: What! Alia Bhatt trolled for looking disinterested and bored during ‘Heart Of Stone’ interview, Netizens call her “unprofessional”

Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt would play the main parts in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming epic film, Love and War. Although Vicky will be collaborating with the renowned director for the first time ever, Ranbir and Alia have already worked with Sanjay. Actually, it's Ranbir's first time seeing the director again after a 17-year break following Sawariyaan, his feature debut.

But many people are unaware that Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali had a falling out following the latter's less-than-stellar debut movie. It wasn't until much later that the two returned to work together on a film. Alia Bhatt is credited, according to multiple accounts, for facilitating the two of them to break the ice.

Apparently, the diva helped her husband patch things up with the renowned filmmaker, Sanjay, after they collaborated on the critically acclaimed movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, “Apparently, Alia, who starred in SLB’s latest offering, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, played the peacemaker, and got the two to meet and discuss the period musical.”

Ranbir Kapoor has received a lot of love and praise lately for his latest movie, Animal. In an interview, the actor talked about his experience playing a character like this, revealing that he was apprehensive about performing intimate scenes in the movie. He gave credit to his wife Alia Bhatt for encouraging him to do so without hesitation.

He stated, “We speak so much about each other's work. I really respect her as an artist, and I really respect her mind and how she thinks. Every scene or every day that I was going on this film, I used to discuss it with her. You know, she has helped me with so many scenes. She has helped me with the scenes, where you know, I was scared as an actor that this isn't sounding too wrong."

Before this, during the Red Sea Film Festival, Alia Bhatt recalled a time when she met Ranbir Kapoor, her current husband. She spoke of having met him while he was an assistant on the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Black.

Also read: Interesting! Alia Bhatt’s statement on nepotism gets mixed reactions from netizens

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis