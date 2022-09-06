Must read! All the controversies courted by Sonam Kapoor

In March 2022, Sonam Kapoor announced she was pregnant with their first child with Anand. She even shared pictures of the maternity photoshoot on Instagram.

 

MUMBAI : In March 2022, Sonam Kapoor announced she was pregnant with their first child with Anand. Sharing pictures of their maternity photoshoot, Sonam wrote on Instagram, “To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.” While Sonam Kapoor has stayed in the news for her films, she has also remained in the headlines for her badass avatar. She has never minced words and spoken her mind at every opportunity she has got. That has led to many controversies too. Read on to know more.

Showing the middle finger
During the promotions of Players, Sonam Kapoor showed a middle finger. It wasn't to the press but was a response to Censor Board objecting to a scene in Players where she shows a middle finger. She said, 'I don't believe in censorship, so whether they like it or not, I really don't care about it. I just want people to come and see my film. Showing a middle finger is a part of today's youth.'

Sonam calls Aishwarya Rai 'aunty'
After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan replaced her as the brand ambassador of a cosmetic brand, Sonam Kapoor created a stir when she said, 'Aishwarya is an aunty from another generation.' Later, she clarified saying that she was 'misquoted'.

Sonam Kapoor's reply to Abhay Deol
Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol were a part of a film called Aisha. Post the film's release, Abhay Deol made a remark stating that a lot of money was spent on Sonam Kapoor's clothes and not much importance was given to the film's plot. Later, a statement made by Abhay Deol about Anil Kapoor also irked Sonam who then issued a statement that read, 'I never expected Abhay to be so disrespectful, it just shows how badly brought up he is to talk this way about someone who is years his senior. We started working together on my home production on a positive note, but I guess we’re not friends anymore.'

When she called Katrina Kaif shameless
In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Sonam Kapoor once called Katrina Kaif 'shameless'. She said, 'I don't know how she does that. You need a certain kind of commitment and a certain kind of shamelessness to do certain things. You get that may be with stardom or with confidence in your talent or with who you are as a person. I need to develop that before I do films like that.'

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor recently returned from her babymoon with her husband Anand Ahuja. The couple jetted off to Italy last week. The actress has shared several pictures and videos from the picturesque location.

