Must Read! All you need to know about advocate Amit Desai who represented Aryan Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar's son Aryan Khan has been making headlines for his arrest in a drugs case. A team of senior lawyers including advocates Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde reportedly represented him for his last bail hearing in a drugs case for which he was arrested on 3rd October.

A lot has been written about Satish Maneshinde of late, for he had represented actress Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. However, few know about Amit Desai. Read to know more about him.

ALSO READ: Big update! Aryan Khan's bail plea to be heard on this date

Well, Amit Desai defended Salman Khan in the controversial 2002 hit and run case. He came to Salman Khan's rescue in 2015 when the lower court had sentenced him to a total of five years imprisonment for the same. In May 2015, after Amit Desai represented superstar Salman Khan in court, the latter was granted bail with a fine of Rs. 30,000. Reportedly now, the Mumbai High Court criminal lawyer, Amit Desai, has taken charge of Aryan Khan's case as the lead counsel.

Post having achieved success in the infamous Salman Khan hit and run case, he defended Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on October 11, and filed a bail plea after repeated attempts by Satish Maneshide could not secure bail for the starkid. Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 by NCB officials in connection with a drug case. Arguing for Aryan Khan's bail on Monday, according to Janbharattimes, Amit Desai had said, "we are completely relying on the court. Justice shall prevail. There were no drugs found with Aryan Khan. NCB is trying to defend his bail pleas. So we may hear the plea tomorrow. My client's liberty is at stake now." Aryan Khan's bail hearing is scheduled for October 13 at 2:45 pm.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Shocking! Amidst Aryan Khan's controversy, his sister Suhana Khan's doppelganger's pictures take the internet by storm

CREDIT: DNAINDIA