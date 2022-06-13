Must read! All you need to know about Siddhanth Kapoor

MUMBAI: Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor has landed in a drugs controversy. The Bengaluru police busted a rave party where the star son was allegedly found consuming drugs. The actor’s sample tested positive for drugs and he has been taken to Ulsoor Police Station for further inquiry. Here’s all you need to know about the actor.

Born in 1984, Siddhanth Kapoor is the son of Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure. He is Shraddha Kapoor's elder brother.

He has reportedly studied filmmaking and acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York.

Siddhanth Kapoor worked as the assistant director on films like 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Chup Chup Ke' and 'Bhool Bhulaiya'.

He marked his Bollywood debut with ‘Shootout at Wadala’ in 2013. Over the years, Siddhanth has featured in films like 'Jazbaa', 'Haseena Parkar', 'Paltan', 'Bhoot: Part One' and 'Chehre'.

Siddhanth Kapoor is also a professional disk jockey.

The actor was rumoured to be dating model Erika Packard, but after a few years of living in, the couple parted ways.

Meanwhile, in 2020, the Narcotics Control Bureau had called Shraddha Kapoor for questioning in a drugs case that had emerged during the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The actress had reportedly accepted attending Sushant's 'Chhichhore' success party at his Pawana guesthouse but denied all reports of consuming any kinds of drugs.

