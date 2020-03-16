Must read! All you need to know about superstar Chiyaan Vikram’s wife Shailaja Balakrishnan

MUMBAI: Chiyaan Vikram is no doubt one of the most loved and talented actors we have in the industry. We have seen some great performances of his getting all the love from fans not only at the regional level but at the national level.

His movies like Dhill (2001), Gemini (2002), Dhool (2003), and Saamy (2003) has made a strong mark in the hearts and mind of fans. Aparichit also received immense love, especially from the Hindi-speaking audience. No doubt fans always looks forward to knowing more about the actor and his upcoming projects.

Having said that, today, read on to know in detail about the wife of the actor, Shailaja Balakrishnan.

Shailaja Balakrishnan was born in 1958 in Thalaserry Kerala. She did her schooling from 1962 to 1973 at Auxilium Convent High School, Mumbai. She has completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Home Science from Ramnarain Ruia College. After this, she has completed her Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) in English Language and Literature.

After completing her studies, she started teaching at Emirates National School, Sharjah. She then worked as a coordinator at The Indian High School, Dubai. Now, she is an Academic Consultant at Ryall Associates.

In 1980, Vikram met with an accident. Soon after, he went to church in Kerala where he met Shailaja Balakrishnan. At that time, she was working as a psychological teacher, so she gave moral support to Vikram, who was on complete bed rest. During his treatment, both of them started liking each other and formed a strong relationship. They decided to get married.

Shailaja Balakrishnan married Vikram in 1992 at Guruvayoor Temple in Kerala. They had a low-profile wedding reception in Loyola College Church, Chennai. They have two children, Akshita, born in 1993, and Dhruv Vikram, born in 1995.

