Must read! From Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu here are the amount of fees charged by these South superstars

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some amazing talents coming from the south industry, no doubt the south industry is no less than any industry when it comes to acting performances and delivering some of the finest content.

We have seen some great talent like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja and others coming from the south industry and winning the hearts of the fans not only at the regional level but at the national level.

How can we forget the movie Pushpa which was released recently and got a huge response across the nation.

Having said that, let us have a look at the per movie fees of some of these South Indian actors.

1.Mahesh Babu

Indeed Mahesh Babu is one of the finest talents coming from Telugu cinema, a report says that the actor charges around Rs. 55 crores per movie. If reports to be true it is also said that Mahesh has increased his salary to Rs. 80 crores.

2.Allu Arjun

Also known as the stylish star nationwide, Pushpa actor Allu Arjun is no doubt one of the bankable actors from south industry. Report says that the actor charges around between Rs. 20 to Rs. 22 crores per movie. Well it is also said that Allu Arjun has been paid over Rs.60 crores for both the parts of his movie Pushpa.

3.Prabhas

Prabhas is known as India's first Pan India star after Baahubali, there are many news articles which say that the actor charged over Rs. 100 crores per movie. It is said that he has been paid around Rs. 150 crores for Aadipurush and over Rs. 100 crores for Spirit.

4.Junior NTR

Not only known for his outstanding performances but also for his terrific dance moves, Junior NTR has made his fan base among the youth. Reportedly, NTR Junior is getting more than Rs. 45 crores per film.

5.Ram Charan

Ram Charan, the megastar of Tollywood was known to charge around Rs. 35 crores, per movie, it is also said that with the movie RRR, he has hiked his fees and he was paid Rs. 43 crores. Report also says that the actor has charged around Rs. 100 crores for his next movie which will also have Kiara Advani.

6.Vijay Devarakonda

The Arjun Reddy star, Vijay Devarakonda is indeed one of the most affluent actors of the film industry. For the first film the actor reportedly received Rs. 6 lakhs as his remuneration. But after the blockbuster hit Arjun Reddy he has increased his remuneration to Rs. 10 crores per movie.

Well this is the list of some of these South superstars with their structure of fees.

