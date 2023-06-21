Must Read! Ameesha Patel breaks silence on the cheque bounce case, says “It’s below my dignity and class to stoop to such levels”

The actress appeared at Ranchi Civil Court a few days back and was granted bail soon after.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 16:59
Ameesha Patel

MUMBAI: Ameesha Patel, who is all set to meet her fans in Gadar 2, also starring Sunny Deol, recently surrendered in the cheque bounce case that has been a hot topic lately. Yes, you read that right. The actress appeared at Ranchi Civil Court a few days back and was granted bail soon after.

Also Read-Woah! Ameesha Patel surrenders in the cheque bounce case

Ameesha who will soon be seen in Gadar 2 has opened up about the case in a statement that read, “I am inundated with messages from my fans and well-wishers, regarding certain matters at Ranchi. I have since the inception of the case maintained gracefully silent that I choose to continue to keep and respectfully let the law take its due course. It is unfortunate that my silence, dignity and respect for the system has been taken advantage of by Mr. Ajay from Ranchi, who has chosen to spread an environment of bias by creating a public spectacle and to make himself famous at my expense, of what is otherwise due legal process. The complaint made with ulterior motives is wrong and will ultimately be dealt with by the court system.”

Ameesha further added, “The Hon’ble Supreme Court is seeing through it as it deserves to be and has stayed the proceedings for cheating and breach of trust. I have never made a media spectacle of this fact. It’s below my dignity and class to stoop to such levels. I trust our judiciary to render justice and that would be the correct medium for people to know the facts. To all my fans, well-wishers and supporters, I would like to assure that all is well. Pettiness naturally survives on falsehood and manipulation. Let’s channel our energy and focus on the good and positive things in life rather than some manipulative individual’s thirst for fame fuelled with cheap ulterior motives.”

Also Read-'Gadar 2' teaser shows the return of the legend of Tara Singh

Ameesha will next be seen in Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol, where she will be reprising the role of Sakina. 




 

 

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 16:59

