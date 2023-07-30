Must read! Ameesha Patel compares her bond with Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma to that of 'father and daughter', after accusing him of mismanagement

MUMBAI: Ameesha Patel is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Gadar 2. As per reports, during the trailer launch event, Ameesha revealed about her bittersweet equation with the director of the film Anil Sharma. Recently, she had accused the filmmaker's production house for mismanagement during the shooting of the film in Chandigarh.

Ameesha reprises the role of Sakina and Sunny Singh returns as Tara Singh in Gadar 2. The production companies for Gadar 2 are Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions. It so happened that earlier this month, Ameesha had shared a series of tweets about certain incidents during the shoot.

She said there was a lot of mismanagement on the sets of Gadar 2 in Chandigarh and blamed Anil's production house - Anil Sharma Productions - for the same. She wrote, "There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers and others etc. did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions!! Yes, they did not!! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company!"

Now as per reports, at the trailer launch event of the film, Ameesha called her bond with Anil Sharma to that of a father and daughter and added, “We fight, we block each other on WhatsApp, social media. But we are back. That’s our relationship. That’s what we share."

After Ameesha's tweets against him surfaced online, Anil had addressed the allegations and said that they were completely false and instead she made the production house famous.

The Gadar 2 trailer was released on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas. Sunny Deol and Ameesha were present at the trailer launch event. The trailer sees Tara (Sunny) and Sakina's son Jeete (Utkarsh) get tortured by a Pakistani army general.

Tara promises an anguished Sakina that he'll get Jeete back. He visits Lahore and beats up Pakistani army soldiers with a sledgehammer.

Apart from Sunny and Ameesha, Gadar 2 also stars the filmmaker's son Utkarsh Sharma - who featured as a child in the 2001 film - and will be seen in the upcoming movie. Gadar 2 will see a theatrical release on August 11.

