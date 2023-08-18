Must read! Ameesha Patel expresses about talent being overshadowed by looks, read more

Ameesha Patel, who was seen making a comeback in the recently released Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol has expressed her thoughts on how physical appearance and glamor can sometimes overshadow an actor’s performance skills.
MUMBAI: Ameesha Patel, who was seen making a comeback in the recently released Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol has expressed her thoughts on how physical appearance and glamor can sometimes overshadow an actor’s performance skills. Moreover, the actress also claimed that actors who aren’t ‘attractive’ are true actors.

Also read - Must Read! Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel says, “I don’t pay attention to the trolls”

In a recent conversation with Zoom Entertainment, Ameesha Patel shared that the roles which were offered to her were more than just glamorous appearances. 

At the same time, she called attention to her significant contributions in films like Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Gadar, and Humraaz, where her characters were not only at the same level as that of the hero but also central to the storyline. 

But, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress also shared how sometimes good appearance takes over good performance. She said, “But I think sometimes looks and glamour overtake even that; people overlook your ability to perform. Sometimes, you know, when you’re not conventionally attractive and yet you deliver a strong performance, they recognize you as an actor. However, if you possess certain public appeal in terms of looks, they tend to assume that it’s solely your appearance that matters.”

Interestingly, the thoughts which Ameesha shared resonate with Sonam Kapoor’s thoughts with the latter having expressed the same on Koffee with Karan. When Sonam was asked about the role of ‘good looks’ in making films successful, she had said, “The thing about the industry is if you are not good-looking, they think you are a good actor.”

Also read - Shocking! Ameesha Patel makes some shocking revelations about her experience in the film industry

During the interview, when the 47-year-old actress was asked about how she faces rejection in the film industry, she said, “I’ve always been strong, I always say good luck to the people that replaced me, and good luck to me in the films I have done. There’s a place for everyone, and some of the films that I got replaced in, well, some bombed while others did very well. But I have no regrets because ultimately, it’s destiny. Now, my friends tease me even more; they say, ‘You know, I think God has saved you only for the iconic blockbusters.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

