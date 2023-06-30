Must Read! Is Ameesha Patel’s character Sakina dead in Gadar 2? The actress breaks silence

A scene in the teaser of Gadar 2 was making everyone wonder whether Ameesha Patel’s character Sakina is dead in the film. Now, finally, the actress has spoken up about it.
MUMBAI: In the teaser of Gadar 2, there is a scene in which Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) is sitting in a graveyard and crying, and in the background, a sad version of the song, Tu Ghar Aaja Pardesi is being played. The same scene is there in the recreated version of the song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava which was released yesterday.

Well, the scene has been making everyone wonder whether Ameesha Patel’s character Sakina in the film is dead, and she will be seen in dream sequences and flashbacks in Gadar 2. However, today, the actress took to Twitter to give clarification about it.

She tweeted, “Hey all my lovely fans!! Too many of u have been concerned n worried with this shot from GADAR 2 thinking it’s SAKINA who is dead !! Well it’s not !! Who it is I can’t say but it’s not SAKINA !! So pls don’t WORRY !! love u all.”

While of course the actress’ fans are happy to know about it, some netizens are trolling her for giving out the spoiler. A netizen tweeted, “Spoiler de diya ma'am aapne!” Another Twitter user wrote, “Thank you for giving good news.” One more netizen tweeted, “Kuch twist bhi rehne dogi yaa sab yhi twitter pe bata dogi.” Check out the tweets below...

Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie, which is slated to release on 11th August, has created a good pre-release buzz. So, it will be interesting to see what response it will get at the box office.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

