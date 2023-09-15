Must read! Ameesha Patel speaks about the comparisons going on between the box office collections of Gadar 2 and Jawan

Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the success of her recent release Gadar 2. The film’s box office records are being compared with that of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Reacting to the same, the actress shared her views.
JAWAN

MUMBAI:  Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the success of her recent release Gadar 2. The film’s box office records are being compared with that of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Reacting to the same, the actress shared her views.

Also read - Must read! Ameesha Patel expresses about talent being overshadowed by looks, read more

In a recent interview with Times Now, Ameesha Patel opened up on the comparisons between Gadar 2 and Jawan’s box office numbers and said, “I don't think Jawan fever and Gadar 2 fever should be compared. They are different films and I don't think Jawan fever and Gadar fever should be comapred. It's natural when a film has had its run, something else will come. After Jawan goes, another film comes up and I hope audiences give love to every film. I hope fever pe fever badhta jaye. (I hope this continues).” 

When the Gadar 2 team hosted a success bash for the film, Shah Rukh Khan also attended the party and was seen sharing a warm hug with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. 

The actress also talked about the viral videos from the event and said, “There were many videos that went viral from the success bash. Shah Rukh was amazing because in the middle of such a hectic week with Jawan releasing, Shah Rukh Khan took time to watch Gadar, praise the film, show his love, and acknowledge it in the public. I think that is such a great gesture.”

She further added, “I feel that's a great testimony when a great superstar, such an actor, who is a superb human being goes out of his way to praise your film. He personally congratulated Sunny and I shared the warmest hug. I think it showed on the video how happy he was for the success of Jawan."

Gadar 2 was released in theatres on August 11 and garnered much praise from the audience. The film has collected Rs 681.5 crore worldwide and broke several box office records. 

The film is a sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Tara and Sakeena’s chemistry impressed fans once again after 22 years. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, and Simrat Kaur among others in key roles. 

Jawan on the other hand has collected Rs 938 crore worldwide at the box office taking over Gadar 2 to become the second highest-grossing movie of the year. 

Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Sunil Grover among others in key roles.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

