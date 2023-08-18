Must Read! From Ameesha Patel to Utkarsh Sharma, Gadar 2 has been lucky for many celebs

MUMBAI: Gadar 2 has collected Rs. 456.05 crore in 17 days which is excellent. The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is already a blockbuster and while surely it has proved to be a lucky film for the Hindi film industry, it has been lucky for many celebs as well.

Sunny Deol

After 10 back-to-back flops, Sunny Deol finally gave a hit with Gadar 2. Surely, the film has given a boost to his career, and made him the only actor in his 60s to get a blockbuster at the box office.

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel started her career with a bang, but there was a downfall, and in the past few years, we didn’t get to see her in movies. Now, she is back with a bang, and in fact, she is the only actress from the early 2000s who has such a huge blockbuster in her kitty.

Utkarsh Sharma

Utkarsh Sharma made his debut as a lead with the film Genius. However, the movie flopped at the box office, and we didn’t get to see Utkarsh in any other film. But, with Gadar2, he has got a grand re-launch and now, everyone is looking forward to his upcoming projects.

Anil Sharma

Filmmaker Anil Sharma’s last three releases Genius, Singh Saab the Great, and Veer, all were flops. But, the filmmaker also got a blockbuster now with Gadar 2.

The Deols reunion

While on the professional front, the film has done very well for everyone, even personally, the movie has got The Deal family together. Esha Deol and Hema Malini also watched Gadar 2, and the former even posed with her half-brothers at the screening.

