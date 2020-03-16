Must Read! Amidst breakup rumours with Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra shares THIS post; check out

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. Having worked in several films, he has carved a path for himself in showbiz. On the other hand, Kiara Advani too has made a strong place for herself in the industry and wowed fans with her performance. Both the actors enjoy an impressive fan following.

ALSO READ: Disheartening! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s breakup rumours might have broken several hearts

Apart from their Bollywood film projects, the two have time and again grabbed headlines for their dating rumours. However, now, there are rumours that the Bollywood couple has parted ways. This piece of news has left their fans upset. While reports are rife about their break-up, recently Indian Police Force star Sidharth took to Instagram to share a post. He shared stunning pictures of himself and looked handsome in a black t-shirt with a jacket over it and light pants. He completed his dashing look with a pair of black shoes. Sharing the post, he wrote in the caption, "'Feeling Good' is the new 'Looking Good'!" Previously, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Kiara had shared a picture of her film Shershaan and the entire team celebrated a new milestone.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra’s post here.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra has several films in his kitty. He will be seen in films like Yodha, Mission Majnu, and Thank God. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, will be seen in films like Bhul Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! KRK calls Sidharth Malhotra ‘Dhobi Ka Kutta……Na Ghat Ka’, and here is the reason

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE