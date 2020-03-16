Must Read! Amidst breakup rumours with Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra shares THIS post; check out

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. Kiara Advani too has made a strong place for herself in the industry. The two are currently in news for their breakup rumours.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 14:30
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. Having worked in several films, he has carved a path for himself in showbiz. On the other hand, Kiara Advani too has made a strong place for herself in the industry and wowed fans with her performance. Both the actors enjoy an impressive fan following.

Apart from their Bollywood film projects, the two have time and again grabbed headlines for their dating rumours. However, now, there are rumours that the Bollywood couple has parted ways. This piece of news has left their fans upset. While reports are rife about their break-up, recently Indian Police Force star Sidharth took to Instagram to share a post. He shared stunning pictures of himself and looked handsome in a black t-shirt with a jacket over it and light pants. He completed his dashing look with a pair of black shoes. Sharing the post, he wrote in the caption, "'Feeling Good' is the new 'Looking Good'!" Previously, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Kiara had shared a picture of her film Shershaan and the entire team celebrated a new milestone.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra has several films in his kitty. He will be seen in films like Yodha, Mission Majnu, and Thank God. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, will be seen in films like Bhul Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Latest Video