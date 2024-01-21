Must Read! Amidst divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s unheard Roka story with Abhishek Bachchan goes viral

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women not just in India, but the world over. She has a huge fan following and has worked her way to prove that she is not just a pretty face but a talented actress as well with films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Provoked and many more.

There have been many rumors that all is not well between the couple and they are headed for a divorce. The couple have time and again squashed rumors and showed how much they are together.

Amid the divorce rumors, Aishwarya recalled Amitabh Bachchan’s sudden plan to have a Roka ceremony. In an old clip she is heard saying, “There’s something called a roka. We’re South Indians, so I don’t know anything called a roka. Suddenly, there is this call from their (Abhishek’s) house to ours that ‘We are coming’. My dad was out of town and we were like, ‘Okay’. I was like, ‘Dad’, and he was like, ‘Yeah, it’ll still take me a day to come’. Pa and everyone was like, ‘We are coming’, and Abhishek is like, ‘I can’t stop him. We’re on our way. We’re on our way this evening. We’re coming to your place.”

She then says, “I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ So this roka is happening with a call to my father who’s out of town. Mum’s here, we are here. They’ve all arrived and are emotional and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, it’s happened.’ Then they’re like, ‘Come on, let’s go home’. I’m like, ‘What just happened here? Is this an engagement?’ Then they were like, ‘Just come home.’ Then I was sitting on our show’s set.”

Recently during Ash’s 50 birthday celebrations, none of the Bachchans were seen, including hubby Abhishek. Even at a recent Diwali bash she was seen alone. There are also rumors that Aish has moved out of Jalsa and is living with her mother Vrinda Rai.

Credit-Koimoi