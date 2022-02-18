Must Read! Amidst the wedding rituals of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, check out at the previous love affairs of the actor

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut, fearless, FIR , comedian, Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel, ALTBalaji, MX Player ,Instagram, Tellychakkar Farhan Akhtar is indeed one of the most loved actor, and filmmakers. We have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans.

Big day is arriving in the life of the actor where he will be tying the knot with Shibani Dandekar. The fans all over the social media eagerly waiting for the wedding pictures of the actor.

Having said that, today let us have a look at the love history of the actor Farhan Akhtar.

1.Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani

It was during the movie Dil Chahta when Farhan Akhtar met Adhuna Bhabani who was the hair stylist, Farhan and Adhuna dated for 3 long years and later got married. The couple also had two daughters, Shakya and Akira. After a 16 year long marriage, Farhan and Adhuna finally decided to part ways in 2016. The couple announced their divorce in a joint statement to the media and the two finally separated near the end of 2016.

2.Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor

There were many news and rumours that actor Farhan Akhtar is dating actress Shraddha Kapoor. It was during the movie Rock On 2, both of them were loved by the fans on screen and there were many pictures and social media where both were spotted in different events.

3.Farhan Akhtar and Aditi Rao Hydari

There were many news on social media that the actor Farhan Akhtar is dating his Wazir co-actress Aditi Rao Hydari, in fact there were also rumours that the actress was the reason for the split between Adhuna and Farhan.

4.Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

After his divorce with Adhuna Bhabani there were many rumours and news that the actor is dating TV actress Shibani Dandekar. Initially these rumours were unofficial but the actor Farhan Akhtar finally confirmed that they were. The couple is now all set to tie the knot in Khandala.

Well we look forward to see the wedding pictures of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

