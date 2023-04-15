Must read! Amitabh Bachchan follows this suggestion given by Angad Bedi, read more

Actor Angad Bedi was seen correcting a post of Amitabh Bachchan and here's how the Shahensha reacted.
Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI:  The Shahensha of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan impresses the fans and audience not only with his beautiful acting and performances, but also with his social media posts. Over the time, he has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his social media activities, which are being read not only by them, but also by many Bollywood celebs. 

Recently, we saw actor Amitabh Bachchan wishing the fans on the occasion of multiple festivals, Baisakhi, Bohag Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu, Poila Baisakh and Mahavishuba Sankranti on the social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

 

Taking to his Instagram handle Amitabh Bachchan dropped his pictures and wrote, “Posting again because @angadbedi told me your head in the picture is getting cut , and said it can be changed .. so tried failed .. finally got @navyananda to assist .. and BOOM !!! So .. here goes all over again .. Wishing you all a very happy #Baisakhi, Bohag #Bihu, #Vishu, Puthandu, Poila Baisakh and Mahavishuba Sankranti!”

Apparently, the previous post of the superstar wasn't uploaded properly as his picture couldn't fit in the post. It was actor Angad Bedi who pointed it out for him. Later, the mega star took help of his granddaughter Navya Nanda to share the post in a proper manner. 

Well, this is indeed the wittiest way to show appreciation towards the actor Angad Bedi for helping him pointing out the mistake and thanking his granddaughter Navya Nanda for putting up a proper post again. Indeed, this is one of reasons why mega star Amitabh Bachchan’s post are very interesting and is called the evergreen star.

What are your views on this social media post of Shehensha Amitabh Bachchan? Do let us in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

