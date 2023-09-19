Must read! Amitabh Bachchan roasts Manushi Chillar for her expectations from marriage

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the main lead of the movie, The Great Indian Family will be gracing the show with their presence. When celebs come to the show, fans usually have a request or a demand from the stars.
Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the main lead of the movie, The Great Indian Family will be gracing the show with their presence. When celebs come to the show, fans usually have a request or a demand from the stars. 

One such fan of Manushi Chillar asked her some questions that got the actress to turn pink. The fan who also happens to be one of the contestants on the show was a huge fan of the Prithviraj actress.

The contestant asked, "Mam aap apne hone wale partner me kya khubiya khoj rahe hai?" (Mam, what qualities are you looking for in your partner?) The actress started laughing and Amitabh Bachchan started to pull her leg and the contestant's leg. 

The actor said, Ek purple color ki shirt ho chasma lagaya ho...(Should be wearing a purple shirt and have glasses) and Amitji asked him, Koi khaas wajah thi aapne yeh prasn puccha? (Any reason why you asked this question).

The contestant replied, Humari toh nahi ho paa raheye, toh socha requirement hi puch le...(I'm not getting married anytime soon so thought to ask about the requirement.). After listening to this all started laughing.

In another promo, Vicky Kaushal told his strategy to win the game and said, "I will somehow answer the first 5 questions. Then, for the next 3 questions, I will use the lifeline, and then (while looking at Manushi) she has been the Miss World, her general knowledge will be strong." 

Mr Bachchan then went on to break Vicky's bubble and told him that the quiz would start with the 6th question today. Vicky looked shocked while Big B and Manushi Chillar laughed their hearts out. 

Speaking of the quiz, the show invites various people stars, or influential people on the show to win cash prizes and help the unprivileged people. 

The movie The Great Indian Family has an interesting story where a young Brahmin Pandit finds out that he is adopted and is Muslim. Among all the mess the boy tries to find his identity.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla

