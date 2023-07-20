Must Read! Ananya Panday or Anushka Sen whose selfie game is better in this picture

The mirror selfie of the actresses Ananya Panday and Anushka Sen are winning the hearts and whose selfie is better do let us know
Ananya Panday

MUMBAI:  Over the time Indian actresses have been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning their hearts with their movies and pictures, indeed these actresses never fail to impress the fans with their sizzling pictures and the fans always shower all the love on them.

We have seen many actresses taking selfies in different ways and indeed getting a lot of love, well having said that these selfies of actresses Ananya Panday and Anushka Sen are grabbing the attention of the fans and indeed they both are looking very cute.

Actress Ananya Panday has been known for her cuteness and hotness over the time and on the other hand actress Anushka Sen has been ruling the hearts of millions with her videos and series over the time and has created a strong fan base for herself.

Having said that, it is difficult to say one name to who is looking better in this mirror selfie, and whose selfie game is on point out of Ananya Panday and Anushka Sen.

Which name you will take out of two, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

