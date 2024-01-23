Must Read! Ananya Panday reacts to her leaked vacation pictures with Aditya Roy Kapur “Its up to us to…”

Ananya, who is basking in the success of her last release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, has now opened up about her leaked pictures with actor Aditya Roy Kapur and how scrutiny on her personal life does not bother her so much anymore.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 15:07
movie_image: 
Ananya Panday

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their chemistry at events has been noticed by fans. Although the duo have never worked together in a movie, they have had photo shoots together and fans feel like they look fabulous together. While fans are nearly sure that they are a couple, neither of them have ever confirmed or denied the link-up rumors.

Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have the approval of their respective families but are going slow with their relationship?

Ananya, who is basking in the success of her last release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, has now opened up about her leaked pictures with actor Aditya Roy Kapur and how scrutiny on her personal life does not bother her so much anymore. Ananya told a news portal, “As actors, we signed up for it. It’s going to happen and people are going to be curious. But it’s up to us to draw the line to protect what’s important as much as we can and that’s what I try to do. I can’t get upset about it because it’s a part of my profession. I can only control whatever is in my power.”

Previously, Ananya told a news portal, “If I hadn't been exposed to those emotions, I would probably not be able to perform a certain way. So I'm grateful for whatever happened because I have been allowed to express myself through my work. And, some criticism is actually helpful and important feedback. Obviously, you have to block out the mindless trolling.”

Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have the approval of their respective families but are going slow with their relationship?

On the work front, Ananya, Ananya has many projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Dream Girl 2 and Call Me Bae. Aditya on the other hand is enjoying the success of his OTT series The Night Manager and will next be seen in Metro…In Dino by Anurag Basu. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-HindustanTimes

Ananya Panday Aditya Roy Kapur Liger The Night Manager Kalank Gehraiyaan Kho Gaye Hum Kahan LUDO Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 15:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Saif Ali Khan
Must Read! Saif Ali Khan gives a health update “tricep’s tendon was torn very badly, barely holding in place”
Deepika
Fighter: What! Siddharth Anand breaks silence on why Deepika Padukone is missing from the film’s promotions
Ananya Panday
Trolled! “What an uninspiring walk” – Netizens troll Ananya Panday as she walks the ramp in Paris making a history
Suniel Shetty
Happy Anniversary! Suniel Shetty wishes daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul for their first wedding anniversary
Kangana Ranaut
Announcement! Kangana Ranaut starring ‘Emergency’ to release on THIS date, check out the first poster
Sara Ali Khan
Exciting! 'Ae Watan Mere Watan: Sara Ali Khan starrer patriotic tale set to release this March 22