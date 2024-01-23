Must Read! Ananya Panday reacts to her leaked vacation pictures with Aditya Roy Kapur “Its up to us to…”

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their chemistry at events has been noticed by fans. Although the duo have never worked together in a movie, they have had photo shoots together and fans feel like they look fabulous together. While fans are nearly sure that they are a couple, neither of them have ever confirmed or denied the link-up rumors.

Ananya, who is basking in the success of her last release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, has now opened up about her leaked pictures with actor Aditya Roy Kapur and how scrutiny on her personal life does not bother her so much anymore. Ananya told a news portal, “As actors, we signed up for it. It’s going to happen and people are going to be curious. But it’s up to us to draw the line to protect what’s important as much as we can and that’s what I try to do. I can’t get upset about it because it’s a part of my profession. I can only control whatever is in my power.”

Previously, Ananya told a news portal, “If I hadn't been exposed to those emotions, I would probably not be able to perform a certain way. So I'm grateful for whatever happened because I have been allowed to express myself through my work. And, some criticism is actually helpful and important feedback. Obviously, you have to block out the mindless trolling.”

On the work front, Ananya, Ananya has many projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Dream Girl 2 and Call Me Bae. Aditya on the other hand is enjoying the success of his OTT series The Night Manager and will next be seen in Metro…In Dino by Anurag Basu.

Credit-HindustanTimes