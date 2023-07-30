Must read! Anil Sharma opens up about taking inspiration from Hindu mythologies during the making of Gadar and its sequel

A trailer launch event was organised in Mumbai, which was attended by Gadar 2’s cast and crew members. While interacting with the media, the film’s director Anil Sharma revealed that Gadar 2 was heavily inspired by two of the greatest Hindu epics - Mahabharat and Ramayana.
movie_image: 
Anil Sharma

MUMBAI: After a long wait, the official trailer of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar: The Katha Continues or Gadar 2 was released on July 26. As we expected, the trailer promises plenty of action, with Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh portrayed in an even fierce avatar, when compared to the 2001 prequel, Gadar.

During the interaction, one of the paparazzi claimed that the scene from Gadar 2’s trailer, where Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh lifts a heavy cartwheel, was similar to Mahbharat’s infamous Abhimanyu chakra.

In fact, the shot where Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma were seen fighting the Pakistani army also bore a striking resemblance to Arjun and Lord Krishna at the Kurukshetra battlefield fighting with the Kauravas in Mahabharat.

Addressing the claim, Anil Sharma agreed that he indeed took inspiration from Mahabharat and Ramayan to make Gadar 2. In fact, the filmmaker made a surprising revelation that the story of Lord Ram bringing back his wife Sita from Ravan’s abduction in Lanka inspired him to make the film Gadar. Similar to Ramayan, in Gadar, Tara Singh, undertakes a perilous journey to bring back his wife Sakeena from Pakistan.

“I always take stories from Ramayan and Mahabharat. The prequel was also based on Ramayan when Lord Ram has to bring back Goddess Sita from Lanka. Watch this movie, and you'll find a reference,” disclosed Anil Sharma.

Gadar 2 has become the talk of the town, ever since the film was announced. Some of Gadar’s most-loved soundtracks like Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke have been reprised in Gadar 2.

Unlike Gadar, which revolved around the love story between Tara Singh and Sakeena, Gadar 2 will centre around the father-son equation between Tara Singh and Charanjeet, played by Utkarsh Sharma. Gadar 2 is slated to hit the big screens on August 11, locking horns with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathy’s Oh My God 2.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life

 

Ameesha Patel Gadar Gadar 2 Sunny Deol Utkarsh Sharma Anil Sharma Bollywood TellyChakkar
