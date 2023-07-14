Must Read! Anil Sharma shares a new poster of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2; fans say, “Trailer bhi aayega ya direct release hogi”

Gadar 2 is slated to release on 11th August 2023 which is less than a month’s time and the trailer of the film is not yet released. Recently, the director of the film, Anil Sharma, shared a new poster featuring Sunny Deol and fans are asking him about the trailer.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/14/2023 - 12:14
movie_image: 
Trailer bhi aayega ya direct release hogi

MUMBAI :Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur in the lead roles. A few weeks ago, the teaser of the film was released and later the recreated version of Udd Jaa Kaale song was released.

The movie is slated to release on 11th August 2023 which is less than a month’s time and the trailer of the film is not yet released. Recently, the director of Gadar 2, Anil Sharma, shared a new poster featuring Sunny Deol and fans are asking him about the trailer.

Also Read:  WOAH! Ameesha Patel gets trolled for defending her Gadar 2 co-star Simrat Kaur; netizens say, “It's more than clear that you are jealous of her”

A netizen tweeted, “Sir ji aise he dil ko bahelaogey trailer kab ara h ye batao we are eagerly waiting for the trailer.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Trailer bhi aayega ya direct release hogi sharma jii.” One more netizen wrote, “Trailer Lao be kab tak ek hi post dekhu.” Check out the tweets below...


Well, it looks like moviegoers are getting a bit restless for the trailer of Gadar 2. Are you also looking forward to it? Let us know in the comments below...

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 release Gadar. The first instalment was a blockbuster, and broke many records at the box office.

The teaser and the song have created a good buzz about the film, but now, it all depends on the trailer of the movie. It won’t be getting a solo release as the movie will be clashing with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.

Also Read:  Exclusive! Shabina Khan on choreographing Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava in Gadar 2, “There was a comfort level between me, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel''

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Ameesha Patel Gadar 2 Simrat Kaur Sunny Deol Utkarsh Sharma Anil Sharma Gadar OMG 2 Akshay Kumar Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/14/2023 - 12:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Comfort Level! Angad gets too comfortable, Sahiba feels shy
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
MUST WATCH! Imlie fame Seerat Kapoor aka Cheeni's throwback audition video is definitely not to be missed
MUMBAI :Seerat Kapoor is currently seen playing the role of Cheeni in Star Plus' popular show Imlie season 2.The...
Kya Baat Hai! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals her experience of being a challenger on the reality show “Kahtron Ke Khiladi Season 13”
MUMBAI :Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She is popular for playing the female...
Katha Ankahee: Shocker! Viaan reveals the truth to Ehsan, the latter finds it hard to deal with
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
What! Hansal Mehta shares health update that he has a ‘terrible stomach infection’, “two deputy CMs cannot provide basic clean drinking water to its citizens”
MUMBAI :Hansal Mehta is a well known filmmaker who has given us critically acclaimed content like Aligarh, Scam 1992,...
Whoa! Bigg Boss OTT 2’s 25 year old YouTuber Elvish Yadav owns a sports car worth Rs 1.5 Crores and many lavish houses, read to know more
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently being watched by millions and are loving the contestants Abhishek, Bebika, Pooja...
Recent Stories
provide basic clean drinking water to its citizens
What! Hansal Mehta shares health update that he has a ‘terrible stomach infection’, “two deputy CMs cannot provide basic clean drinking water to its citizens”
Latest Video
Related Stories
provide basic clean drinking water to its citizens
What! Hansal Mehta shares health update that he has a ‘terrible stomach infection’, “two deputy CMs cannot provide basic clean drinking water to its citizens”
Deets inside
Wow! Alia Bhatt joins YRF Spy universe, deets inside
“so sweet of her”
Aww! Alia Bhatt’s gesture toward a pap who lost his slipper, wins hearts of netizens, they say “so sweet of her”
Richard Mille RM 028 wristwatch and its price will blow your mind
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor owns a Richard Mille RM 028 wristwatch and its price will blow your mind
Prabhas
WOW! Project K stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan to attend San Diego Comic-Con, but netizens wonder about Amitabh Bachchan’s absence
Ameesha Patel
WOAH! Ameesha Patel gets trolled for defending her Gadar 2 co-star Simrat Kaur; netizens say, “It's more than clear that you are jealous of her”