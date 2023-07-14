Must Read! Anil Sharma shares a new poster of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2; fans say, “Trailer bhi aayega ya direct release hogi”

MUMBAI :Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur in the lead roles. A few weeks ago, the teaser of the film was released and later the recreated version of Udd Jaa Kaale song was released.

The movie is slated to release on 11th August 2023 which is less than a month’s time and the trailer of the film is not yet released. Recently, the director of Gadar 2, Anil Sharma, shared a new poster featuring Sunny Deol and fans are asking him about the trailer.

A netizen tweeted, “Sir ji aise he dil ko bahelaogey trailer kab ara h ye batao we are eagerly waiting for the trailer.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Trailer bhi aayega ya direct release hogi sharma jii.” One more netizen wrote, “Trailer Lao be kab tak ek hi post dekhu.” Check out the tweets below...

Well, it looks like moviegoers are getting a bit restless for the trailer of Gadar 2. Are you also looking forward to it? Let us know in the comments below...

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 release Gadar. The first instalment was a blockbuster, and broke many records at the box office.

The teaser and the song have created a good buzz about the film, but now, it all depends on the trailer of the movie. It won’t be getting a solo release as the movie will be clashing with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.

