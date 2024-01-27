Must read! Animal actor Saurabh Sachdeva expresses his disapproval of the film’s definition of ‘alpha male’; Says ‘The story doesn’t progress…’

MUMBAI: Actor Saurabh Sachdeva had a supporting role in the popular movie Animal, talked about the film's divided reception and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's clutter-breaking style of filmmaking. Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is the third-biggest Indian film of 2023 with a global box office total of nearly Rs 900 crore. However, it also drew criticism for scenes that were thought to be demeaning of women.

During an interview, Saurabh stated that he isn't sure where he sits on the morality of the movie and that he doesn't quite agree with the defense that Ranbir is playing a "alpha male." The actor Saurabh claimed to have discussed the movie with his students on multiple occasions and to have come to the same conclusion on both sides of the debate. He did, however, assert that a film that can stir up powerful feelings in viewers is more admirable than one that has no effect at all.

In an online conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Saurabh discussed the film's atypical narrative. “Everybody is talking about Bobby Deol’s limited screen time. I think this is an intelligent way of writing a script. He has broken the conventional three-act structure. The story doesn’t progress, but you still enjoy the scenes. Before the interval, the story doesn’t progress at all. But the experience of watching the film keeps you engaged.”

In response to the criticisms aimed at the movie, Saurabh stated, “I was having a discussion about alpha males at my office. The women had a certain point-of-view, the men had a certain point-of-view. Even within the men, they had different points-of-view. Sometimes I lean towards one side, sometimes I lean towards another. I haven’t made up my mind, but any art that inspires discussion is good. People say he’s an alpha male, but according to my understanding, an alpha male takes care of his people, he’s a leader. But in Animal, he doesn’t take his father with him, nor his grandfather, nor his wife. Is he struggling with something else? Is he hiding beneath a mask? Of course, he has his history with his father, but who is he? Is he someone pretending to be an alpha male, or is he actually an alpha male?”

Despite receiving mixed reviews, Animal has turned out to be a box office hit, much like Vanga's debut Hindi movie, Kabir Singh. Despite having a 28% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film was a box office hit, being the greatest A-rated film ever and the biggest of Ranbir Kapoor's career. Vanga expressed bitterness at the negative reception the movie received in multiple interviews.

Credit- The Indian Express