Must read! Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals about his collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor in a 'dark' project in future

MUMBAI: This Friday, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a riveting and rugged avatar as he takes on the silver screen in the crime thriller Animal. This marks the actor's inaugural collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, renowned for his work on Kabir Singh.

Also read - Must Read! Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals, “Ranveer Singh backed out of Kabir Singh because it was too dark for him”, says why he was warned about casting Shahid Kapoor

The movie, as portrayed in the trailer, appears to delve into intense and dark themes such as violence and revenge. In a recent interview, the director discussed his plans for future collaboration with Ranbir.

In a recent interview with Idlebrain, Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropped some exciting news for fans. Revealing his future plans, Sandeep expressed that, contingent upon the success of Animal, he envisions collaborating with the lead star, Ranbir Kapoor, once again for a project centered around a very dark concept.

He shared, "With god’s grace, if Animal works, it will for sure. I’ll go deeper in terms of storytelling and character exploration. So, me and Ranbir have another idea to work together. It is very dark, and we thought if this works, we should definitely dive into the darkness."

During the promotional phase, the camaraderie among the cast and crew of the movie was on full display. A group picture captured the essence of their bond, with Ranbir sharing an embrace with Sandeep.

Bobby Deol, Bhushan Kumar, and Pranay Reddy Vanga joined in with huge smiles, while Anil Kapoor added a touch of playfulness to the scene with some fun antics.

The anticipation for the film has soared to new heights, thanks to its gripping trailer offering a glimpse into the compelling father-son dynamic at its core. With a star-studded cast featuring the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor, it promises a powerhouse of talent.

The anticipation for the film has soared to new heights, thanks to its gripping trailer offering a glimpse into the compelling father-son dynamic at its core.

With a star-studded cast featuring the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor, it promises a powerhouse of talent.

Also read - Must Read! Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals he is glad Animal got an ‘A’ certificate, read on to know why

Notably, the movie boasts a runtime of 201 minutes, making it one of the longest Bollywood movies with a soundtrack of songs like Hua Main, Satranga, and more. Mark your calendars for December 1, as Animal is set to hit the cinemas.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla





