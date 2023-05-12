Must read! Before Animal here are the noticeable characters played by actress Tripti Dimri

MUMBAI : Actress Tripti Dimri is indeed one of the talk of town for her movie Animal, the actress is one of the most loved actresses in today's time, over the time with her acting and her sizzling looks she has been blessing the fans and grabbing the attention of them. No doubt she is one of the hottest divas who has been giving some major hotness and fitness goals over the time.

Currently she is grabbing the attention of the fans and making into the headlines for her role as Zoya in the movie Animal. Her scenes with actor RAnbir Kapoor are getting viral all over, well she is indeed getting a lot of appreciation and today let us have a look at a few popular characters of the actress in the past.

Laila Majnu

Movie Laila Majnu has grabbed the attention for its beautiful presentation, the movie was loved for the performances and storytelling, the movie had Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri and it is directed by Sajid Ali, presented by Imtiaz Ali and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Preety Ali, but the actress TRipti Dimri was appreciated by the fans here

Bulbbul

Bulbbul is a 2020 horror film, the movie is written and directed by Anvita Dutt. It was produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma under Clean Slate Filmz, the movie had Tripti Dimri in the lead role alongside Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Actress Tripti Dimri was praised in many reviews in the movie.

Qala

Qala is written and directed by Anvita Dutt. The film is produced by Karnesh Sharma under Clean Slate Filmz and stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan in his film debut. The movie was released on Netflix on 1 December 2022 and it opened to some great reviews for the actress.

Last but not at all the least movie Animal that is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga which is getting some great reviews for the actress Tripti Dimri, she has made our head turns with her hot looks in the movie.

